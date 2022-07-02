Skip to Content
Macedonians protest French proposals over rift with Bulgaria

By KONSTANTIN TESTORIDES
Associated Press

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Tens of thousands of people gathered outside government offices in North Macedonia’s capital to protest the latest proposal on solving a dispute with Bulgaria in order for North Macedonia to open membership talks with the European Union. North Macedonia’s government has said the proposal is a “solid base,” but the opposition has angrily rejected it. Bulgaria has insisted North Macedonia formally recognize that its language has Bulgarian roots, acknowledge in its constitution a Bulgarian minority and quash “hate speech” against Bulgaria. The protest in Skopje late Saturday ended peacefully. Another is planned for Sunday.

