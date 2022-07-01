Song by song, country star Luke Combs grows into stadiums

By KRISTIN M. HALL

AP Entertainment Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — With a string of 14 No. 1 hits, country star Luke Combs made the professional leap into stadiums this year on his ascent to the genre’s peak. But at home, his focus now is on being a new parent after the birth of his son on Father’s Day. The reigning CMA entertainer of the year says figuring out this new journey is “mildly stressful, but also really exciting.” With his new album “Growin’ Up,” Combs is reflecting on this transitional period on songs like “Doin’ This.” But he says that his stadium shows aren’t a bunch of bells and whistles. He’s relying, instead, on hit after hit that has tens of thousands of fans singing along.