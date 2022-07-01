Nearly 30 arrests made in largest fentanyl bust in Lake County history, sheriff says

By Michelle Meredith

Click here for updates on this story

LAKE COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — In Lake County, the four-month-long drug investigation involved nine different agencies and was called operation Sneak-A-Peek named after the first suspect agents learned about–Cliff Johnson.

“Mr. Johnson goes by the street name Sneak and our detectives took a peek at what Mr. Sneak was up to,” Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell said.

By the time it was over, law enforcement said they tapped into a drug ring with close to thirty suspects and made the largest fentanyl seizure in the history of Lake County at more than 3 lbs.

“That amount of fentanyl could literally kill thousands of people so getting that off the street, I’m convinced saves lives,” Grinnell said.

Agents also confiscated 22 pounds of meth, two pounds of cocaine, $12,000 in cash and thirteen guns, including three AK-47s, AR-15s and an assortment of pistols.

The operation required the detectives to work around the clock. They traveled to Georgia and throughout the state of Florida. In doing so, they learned a lot of these drugs were originating in Mexico and crossing the border into Texas and Mexico.

They also confiscated three hydraulic presses used to crumble drugs. They put it in the machine, push it down and then they’ve got a compact square of drugs easier to transport.

So far, 18 people have been arrested with more to come which means the unofficial name of Lake County’s next drug operation is to be continued.

Not all of the suspects have been arrested. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for eight of them.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.