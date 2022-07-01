Authorities arrest man accused of stealing car with baby inside, and later dumping the child on the road

By Sula Kim

Click here for updates on this story

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — Authorities arrested a man accused of stealing a vehicle with a baby inside from the parking lot of a Chalmette business Wednesday.

Johnathon Perkins, 21, of the 4900 block of Lafaye Street in New Orleans, was booked with theft of motor vehicle, second degree kidnapping, child desertion and illegal possession of stolen property.

Investigators say he stole a vehicle with a child inside. Once he realized there was a baby in the car, he allegedly dumped the 1-year-old on the side of the road. This happened 11am Wednesday. The car was stolen outside of a business in the 5300 block of Paris Road in Chalmette.

Deputies were able to locate the toddler unharmed and in good health sitting on the side of the road on an Almonaster Boulevard overpass in New Orleans. The vehicle also was found abandoned in New Orleans near the Desire Street overpass, still running with the hazard lights flashing.

Officials say during the course of the investigation, detectives with the SBSO Criminal Investigations Bureau were able to identify Perkins through video surveillance evidence and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Perkins was apprehended Thursday, June 30 around 4:30 p.m. near Avon Park Boulevard and Morrison Road in eastern New Orleans by SBSO and State Police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.