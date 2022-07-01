AP source: Cavaliers, Ricky Rubio agree to 3-year contract

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells the AP that point guard Ricky Rubio has agreed to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers on a multiyear contract. Rubio, who was instrumental in Cleveland’s turnaround last season before injuring his knee, agreed to a 3-year, $18.4 million deal, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the deal. The 31-year-old Rubio was having one of his best NBA seasons before tearing his anterior cruciate ligament against New Orleans in December. Rubio averaged 13.1 points and 6.6 assists in 34 games.