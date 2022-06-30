WHO: COVID-19 cases rising nearly everywhere in the world

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization says the number of coronavirus cases rose by 18% in the last week, with more than 4.1 million new cases reported globally. The U.N. health agency said the worldwide number of deaths remained relatively similar to the week before, at about 8,500, but increased in three regions: the Middle East, Southeast Asia and the Americas. WHO said in its latest weekly pandemic report that the biggest rise in new COVID-19 cases was seen in the Middle East, where they increased by 47%. The report released late Wednesday says infections rose by about 32% in Europe and Southeast Asia, and by about 14% in the Americas.