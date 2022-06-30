Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 8:23 PM
Published 8:21 PM

Person suffers major injuries after being hit by driver running red light

Soledad Police Department

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Soledad Police said a driver was issued a citation after running a red light and crashing with a white vehicle, causing major injuries to another driver on Thursday.

Soledad Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Front Street and Nestles Road. The car that ran the red hit a driver in a white vehicle. The driver of the white vehicle suffered major injuries and was taken to Natividad Medical Center.

Police said city cameras clearly show the white vehicle had a solid green when their car was hit.

News
Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content