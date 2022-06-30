Person suffers major injuries after being hit by driver running red light

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Soledad Police said a driver was issued a citation after running a red light and crashing with a white vehicle, causing major injuries to another driver on Thursday.

Soledad Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Front Street and Nestles Road. The car that ran the red hit a driver in a white vehicle. The driver of the white vehicle suffered major injuries and was taken to Natividad Medical Center.

Police said city cameras clearly show the white vehicle had a solid green when their car was hit.