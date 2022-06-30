Oakland Police offering reward for fatal hit-and-run driver information

OAKLAND, Calif. (KION-TV)--Oakland Police are releasing video in hopes of finding a driver that killed a father in front of his children on June 16.

Police say the incident occurred before 8:30 p.m. at 14th Street and Jefferson Street intersection. Dmitry Putilov was crossing the intersection with his two children when he was killed by an oncoming Black 4-door Infinity traveling at a high speed.

The video cuts to before Putilov was hit. The vehcile did not stop and continued west towards Interstate 980.

Oakland Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information. Call Oakland Police at 510-777-8570 if you have information.