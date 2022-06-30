Kentucky QB Levis balances NIL gains with long-term goals

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Kentucky’s Will Levis has everything an athlete needs to cash in. The starting quarterback is handsome, charismatic, social media savvy and has the potential to be a top NFL draft pick. The first year of college sports’ NIL era has allowed thousands of athletes to cash in on their fame. For Levis, that has meant balancing short-term gains with long-term goals. He says he wants to make sure the brand he is building as a college football player can successfully transition into being the face of an NFL franchise.