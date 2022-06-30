Crash causes vehicle to get wedged under stopped train in Del City

By Web Staff

DEL CITY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A collision caused a vehicle to be wedged under a stopped train early Thursday morning in Del City.

Around 3 a.m., a car was waiting for a train to move near Northeast 10th Street and Sunnylane Road when another vehicle crashed into it from behind. Police said the crash caused the first vehicle to wedge under the train.

Authorities told KOCO 5 that no one was injured.

Tow trucks removed a red vehicle from under the train shortly before 6 a.m.

Police are working to determine what caused the second vehicle to not stop in time.

