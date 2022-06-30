Big Basin Redwood State Park to partially reopen in late July

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Big Basin Redwoods State Park will partially reopen beginning July 22, according to the California State Parks and Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks.

This reopening will be limited to day-use reservations only. Reservations will be available starting on July 1. You can reserve a spot here or you can call (831)-338-8867.

Big Basin has been closed since the CZU Lightning Complex Fire in August 2020. The fire took out 97% of the park and destroyed nearly every structure, including the Park Headquarters, campgrounds, and employee housing. Around 18,000 acres burned inside the park.

“The changes to Big Basin are profound, but the forest is starting to recover, and it’s amazing to witness,” said California State Parks Santa Cruz District Superintendent Chris Spohrer. “We want to share the recovery process with visitors, including telling the story of what happened, the status today, and the plans for reimagining the park. We’re excited to be able to welcome visitors back on a limited basis as we near the two-year anniversary of the fire.”

The day-use-only passes will give the public access to a small park area. Guests can tour the Redwood Loop area and 18 miles of file roads near the park core.

We are proud to partner with State Parks to bring the public back to Big Basin,” Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks Executive Director Bonny Hawley said. “The devastation of the CZU Fire reminded all of us how beloved and special this park is to generations of visitors. While it will not look like the same Big Basin visitors remember, we hope visitors will enjoy making new memories during this pivotal time for the park.”