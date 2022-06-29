Where to go on the Central Coast for the 4th of July

The 4th of July is coming Monday, with lots of events around the Central Coast.

Here is a list we compiled to help you find a way to celebrate our nation's independence:

Monterey County

Monterey 4th of July Celebration ; 10 am to 4:30 pm in Downtown Monterey on Alvarado Street. The parade starts at 10 a.m. at the corner of Alvarado and Pearl Street.

; 10 am to 4:30 pm in Downtown Monterey on Alvarado Street. The parade starts at 10 a.m. at the corner of Alvarado and Pearl Street. The City of Monterey’s free “Big Little Backyard Bar-B-Que and Entertainment Extravaganza” starts at 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Colton Hall Lawn at Pacific St. Children's entertainment includes free carnival booths and games, face painting, balloon artists and jump houses. A lot of great food provided by non-profit food vendors will be on sale all day. Free Bike Valet provided by Green Pedal Couriers & Monterey Bay Bicycle Coalition will be located at the corner of Jefferson and Pacific Streets.

Monterey Firefighters will be trading their fire gear for aprons and spatulas for their annual 4th of July Pancake Breakfast fundraising event benefitting MY Museum! Enjoy arts & crafts and face painting, and then walk to the parade in downtown Monterey. TICKETS: $15 per person – Monday, July 4th, 7:30-10:30 am at Fire Station #11 at 610 Pacific Street in Monterey

Seaside presents the 4th of July Red White Blues Festival at 440 Harcourt Avenue. This will be held from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. There will be music, food, free hot dogs for kids, games, and more.

4th of July in Spreckels is from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at Spreckels Memorial Park. The parade and car show start 10:00 am, and Live Music begins at 1 pm. Food and Craft Vendors will be all day.

Carmel-by-the-Sea 4th of July Celebration: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Devendorf Park in Carmel. Monterey County P.O.PS. will be performing.

Pacific Grove 4th of July Celebration: From 11 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in downtown PG. Drive-and-dine event will be held where patriotic decorations will be hung and live music will be played. Kid's activity includes face painting, a bounce house, and more.

SOUTH MONTEREY COUNTY

Soledad’s 25th Annual July 4th Celebration will be from 12:00 to 9:00 pm at Soledad Little League Park. The Walking Parade begins at noon. There will be Live Music: Patty Kistner Band 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. and La Tumbadora Banda Del Rancho 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Games and Prizes for all ages! Balloon creations and awesome magic. FOOD BOOTHS 12:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz County

Aptos: World’s Shortest Parade starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. on July 4th at the corner of Soquel Drive and State Park Drive and will continue to Trout Gulch Road.

Spirit of Watsonville 4th of July Parade: The parade starts at 12 and ends at 3. The parade goes from Main St. from St. Patrick’s Church to First Street

Roaring Camp Railroads 4th of July Weekend in Felton: Saturday through Monday, 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Take either the Redwood Forest Steam Train or the Santa Cruz Beach Train. Join us in the Town of Roaring Camp for family-friendly activities, live music, and a good ol’ American BBQ. Live Music

Tug of War

Three-Legged Race

Balloon Toss

Corn Hole

Kids Club Activities

Chuckwagon BBQ Bruno's Bar and Grill Independence Day Party: On Sunday, July 3, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., celebrate the 4th of July with Bruno’s in Scotts Valley! Live music, balcony seating for all the Scotts Valley events (flyover and fireworks show), BBQ Buffet, kids activities, and more!

10K, 5K, and a Kid's 1K Fun Run will be hosted at Harvey West Park on the 4th of July. Kids 1k begin at 8:00 a.m.

10k begins at 8:30 a.m.

5k begins at 8:40 am.

San Benito County