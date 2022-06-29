Salinas man sentenced to 40 years in prison for molesting two girls

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A Salinas man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for forcible lewd acts on two victims in court Wednesday, according to Monterey County Districts Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni.

Elmar Cargo, 49, previously pleaded no contest to four felony counts for forcible lewd acts with children under fourteen, said Pacioni. He must register as a sex offender for life.

Salinas Police received a call on November 8, 2021, from a separate agency that Jane Doe #1 had been forcibly molesting her for years. The sexual abuse began in second or third grade until she was fourteen, said Pacioni.

A second victim was identified through the police's investigation. Jane Doe 2 said Cargo committed forcible lewd acts on her when she was ten.

Cargo is currently on probation for forcibly kissing a co-worker without her consent, said Pacioni. "All victims, in this case, were assisted by Victim Witness Advocates Martamaria Rosado and Alma Sanchez," said Pacioni.