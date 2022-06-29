Pegula almost didn’t go to Wimbledon; now she eyes 3rd round

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — American tennis player Jessica Pegula almost did not go to Wimbledon this year. That’s because her mother went into the hospital recently. But with Mom’s health progressing, Pegula decided it was OK to make the trip to England. And now she will be trying to get to the third round at the All England Club for the first time. Pegula won her postponed first-round match Wednesday against Donna Vekic in straight sets. Next up is a match against Britain’s Harriet Dart. Pegula is coming off a run to the singles quarterfinals and doubles final at the French Open earlier this month. Her parents own the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and NHL’s Buffalo Sabres.