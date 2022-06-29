Moreno scores twice, Timbers hold off Dynamo 2-1

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Santiago Moreno scored a pair of goals in the space of two minutes in the first half and the Portland Timbers defeated the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on Wednesday night. Darwin Quintero scored for the Dynamo, who have not won in Portland since 2011. Yimmi Chara was brought down in the box, giving Portland an penalty kick in the 34th minute. Moreno converted for a 1-0 Timbers lead. Just moments later Moreno beat Houston goalkeeper Steve Clark with a left-footed shot for his third goal of the season.