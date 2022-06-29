Skip to Content
today at 3:59 PM
Published 2:48 PM

Monterey Sheriff’s Office identified missing diver dead off San Carlos Beach

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- UPDATE: The Monterey County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KION today that the diver was identified as 33 year old Andy Nieto of Morgan Hill.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Monterey Fire Department told KION they have found a diver that went missing off of San Carlos Beach in Monterey on Wednesday afternoon.

The Monterey Fire department said the diver was a man in his 30s. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office told KION that the diver is dead. It is unknown at this time what the cause was.

This is a developing story.

