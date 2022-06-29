Mets’ deGrom, Scherzer take next steps toward rejoining Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer took their next steps toward returning to New York’s rotation. DeGrom threw 27 pitches to hitters in Port St. Lucie, Florida, on Wednesday and could progress to a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment. The 34-year-old right-hander missed the second half of last season because of right forearm tightness. He returned and made spring training starts on March 22 and 27, then was sidelined by a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. Scherzer has been sidelined since straining his left oblique muscle on May 18.