French Open runner-up Ruud loses in 2nd round at Wimbledon

By CHRIS LEHOURITES

AP Sports Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Yet another of the highest-ranked players on the men’s tour is out of the tournament at Wimbledon. Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal are not among them. Casper Ruud is ranked sixth and was the runner-up to Nadal at this year’s French Open. He became the seventh of the top 11-ranked male players to be out of the grass-court Grand Slam for either losing early, injury, illness or being banned. Ruud lost to Ugo Humbert of France 3-6, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 in the second round. Six-time champion Djokovic beat Thanasi Kokkinakis to reach the third round. Anett Kontaveit and 2017 Wimbledon champion Garbiñe Muguruza were eliminated from the women’s tournament.