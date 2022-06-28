Mystics make 15 3-pointers in 92-74 victory over Dream

WASHINGTON (AP) — Natasha Cloud scored 18 points, Ariel Atkins added 15 points and the Washington Mystics made 15 3-pointers in a 92-74 victory over the Atlanta Dream. Washington was 8 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half to help build a 52-32 lead. Atkins and Cloud each made three 3-pointers in the first half while Atlanta was just 3 of 11. Cloud, who did not play in the fourth quarter, finished 4 of 5 from distance and Atkins was 4 of 6 as Washington shot 60% (15 of 25). Elena Delle Donne and Myisha Hines-Allen each had 11 points for Washington. AD Durr scored 13 points and rookie Naz Hillmon added a season-high 11 points for Atlanta.