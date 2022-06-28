CVS and Rite Aid emergency contraception limits have arrived in locations on the Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)-- CVS announced on Monday that they will limit their availability of the morning after pill to three per customer in response to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

In a statement, the drugstore chain said it had an "ample supply" of Plan B and Aftera, two products that can be taken by women to prevent pregnancy after unprotected sex or if a birth control method fails.

"To ensure equitable access and consistent supply on store shelves, we've implemented a temporary purchase limit of three (boxes) on these products," CVS said in a statement.

Rite Aid said it will also limit its sale of emergency contraceptives, like Plan B and Option 2 brand pills. Customers are limited to three pills per order, according to the chain's website.

Walgreens, another major drugstore chain, said it had no plans "at this time" to place restrictions on sales of morning-after pills.

"Walgreens is still able to meet demand in-store," a spokeswoman said. "At this time, we are working to restock online inventory for ship-to-home."

We checked in with several drug local stores to see the availability of emergency contraception: