CF Kiermaier expected Friday, welcome news for wounded Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, (AP) — Tampa Bay center fielder Kevin Kiermaier expects to return from a left hip injury Friday night at Toronto. It’s a welcome development for the injury-plagued Rays. Tampa Bay is tied for the second-most players on the injured list with 14. The Rays entered Tuesday in fourth place in the AL East with a 40-32 record. Kiermaier played a rehab game on Tuesday with the rookie-level FCL Rays. In other injury news for Tampa Bay, right-hander Drew Rasmussen could rejoin the rotation this weekend. Another starter, Luis Patiño, will make at least one more minor league rehab appearance.

Associated Press

