Bills, Sabres co-owner ‘progressing’ from health issue

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula is “progressing well” while rehabilitating from a health issue. The Pegula family released a statement saying she is resting and they are grateful for the medical professionals providing her care. The statement would not say whether Pegula remains in the intensive care unit of a Florida hospital or specify the medical issue in asking to continue respecting the family’s need for privacy. The statement is the first update on Pegula’s health in two weeks, when the family first revealed she was receiving medical care for what was called some unexpected health issues.