Two Salinas Valley State Prison guards stabbed by inmate

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- On Saturday an inmate stabbed two correctional officers with a "manufactured weapon" during a cell search at Salinas Valley State Prison, according to the public information officer at the jail.

This incident happened around 9:55 a.m., and both officers were taken to the hospital and treated for lacerations and stab wounds. Both officers were released the same day, according to SVSP.

The suspect was Carlos Perdomo, 26 years old of Los Angeles County, who is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for two counts of first-degree murder with the intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury/death, said SVSP.

Perdomo has since been put into segregated housing at Pleasant Valley State Prison while this incident is being investigated.