Ole Miss championship validates Elko’s decision to return

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Mississippi baseball team’s national championship validated Tim Elko’s decision to return for a fifth season. His presence as a leader has loomed so large over the program that coach Mike Bianco suggested, maybe only half-jokingly, that a statue of Elko should be built. Elko said his idea for a statue would be one of him and his teammates holding the championship trophy. Elko’s first four years with the Rebels ended with heartbreaking losses. Bianco said Elko deserved the title after having gone through so much. A parade will be held for the team in Oxford, Mississippi, on Wednesday.