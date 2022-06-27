Mets move Megill to 60-day IL, claim Robertson from Braves

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Tyler Megill will be out until at least mid-August after New York moved him to the 60-day injured list. The 26-year-old right-hander was put on the 15-day IL on June 17 because of a strained right shoulder. The Mets said at the time Megill would not throw for four weeks. He is 4-2 with a 5.01 ERA in nine starts this year. New York made the 40-man roster move to open a spot for infielder Kramer Robertson, who was claimed off waivers from Atlanta and optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.