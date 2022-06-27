Greenfield Man sentenced eight years for DUI after injuring family of four

Greenfield, Calif, (KION)- A 25-year-old man was sentenced to eight years in state prison after pleading no contest to DUI and causing injury, according to Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni.

On Jan. 23, Gerardo Bautista Hernandez was driving a Saturn on northbound Highway 101 near Walnut Avenue when he was involved in a head-on crash with a Toyota. Officers arrived on the scene to see a mother and her three children in the Toyota injured, said Pacioni.

The mother had several dislocated ribs, the 15-year-old child had major internal injuries, and the two 9-year-old twins suffered hand injuries.

The twins were airlifted to Valley Medical Center. The son suffered a wrist fracture, and the daughter had a fractured elbow.

Hernandez was found trapped in his vehicle. This was his second DUI conviction.