Former Meadows aide will testify before January 6 committee on Tuesday, sources say

Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and a witness to many critical events and conversations, is expected to testify publicly on Tuesday before the select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, US Capitol, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Her planned appearance was first reported by Punchbowl News.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

