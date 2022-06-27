BOLO: Police looking for missing Salinas juvenile

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police are trying to find a 16-year-old girl that left her home Friday and was reported missing.

Valeria Flores Soriano has yet to be located after a lengthy investigation. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and white shoes, according to police.

Police have reason to believe she is with Adrian Frias Regalado, age 35.

If you see Soriano or Regalado or know of their location, contact Salinas Police at (831) 758-7321. Anonymous tips can be left at (831) 775-4222.