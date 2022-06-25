Archer, Twins bullpen combine on 1-hitter vs Rockies

By BRIAN HALL

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chris Archer kept his strong June going with five scoreless innings, and three Minnesota Twins relievers closed out a one-hitter in a 6-0 win over the Colorado Rockies. A day after being shut out themselves, Luis Arraez and the Twins had 10 hits in a dominant victory. Arraez had two hits, Alex Kirilloff drove in three and Byron Buxton marked his return to the lineup with an RBI triple in the first inning. Archer struck out five and walked one while matching a season high in innings — four of which were perfect. In five June starts, the right-hander has allowed four earned runs over 23 innings for a 1.57 ERA.