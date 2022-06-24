Several accusers seek roles at Ghislaine Maxwell sentencing

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Two of four women who testified that Ghislaine Maxwell played a role in their sexual abuse at the hands of financier Jeffrey Epstein may be speaking at her sentencing or have their statements read aloud. Prosecutors told a federal judge in a letter Friday that two of six women who either testified or were mentioned during a December trial plan to attend the Tuesday sentencing of the 60-year-old British socialite. Maxwell’s lawyer says in a separate submission to the judge that the hearing “should not a bully pulpit for anyone who was not identified as a victim.”