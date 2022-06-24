Monterey considering ordinance to prohibit lying or sitting down on public restroom floors

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The City of Monterey discussed an ordinance to make lying or sitting down on public restroom floors a fineable offense during city council.

There are 33 public restrooms in Monterey, and the "floors of public restrooms are to be maintained, so far as practicable, in a dry condition, free of solid or liquid wastes, garbage, rodents, insects, and vermin to avoid creating a menace to public health," the ordinance reads.

The city council said bathrooms are occasionally inhospitable due to people sitting or lying down on the floors, restricting access to toilet stalls and sinks. This also keeps janitorial staff from doing their jobs, said the ordinance.

"Present laws that prohibit loitering in public restrooms do not adequately address the safety hazards, disruption, and deterrence to users of public restrooms caused by persons sitting or lying on restroom floors," said the ordinance draft.

Monterey City Code, Chapter 22, Article 1, Section 22-26.6, “Sitting or Lying on Public Restroom Floor” is hereby added to read as follows:

“(a) Prohibited. To protect public health and safety, no person shall sit or lie on the floor inside a public restroom. (b) Exceptions. The prohibition in subsection (a) of this section shall not apply to any person

whose conduct arises out of a medical emergency.” Monterey City Council

The council will meet on June 29 for a second reading. Once passed, the ordinance will be in effect thirty days from its final passage and adoption.