Kvitova advances at Eastbourne, sets up final vs. Ostapenko

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has advanced to her first grass-court final in four years by beating Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-6 (5), 6-4 at Eastbourne. Kvitova will face defending champion Jelena Ostapenko in the final. The eighth-seeded Latvian defeated 12th-seeded Camila Giorgi 6-2, 6-2 in the other semifinal match. Haddad Maia had won 12 straight matches on grass including back-to-back singles titles in Nottingham and Birmingham over the last two weeks. In the men’s semifinals, defending champion Alex de Minaur faces third-seeded Taylor Fritz and British wild card entry Jack Draper plays Maxime Cressy.