Ex-Minneapolis officer who killed 911 caller to be released

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home in 2017 is scheduled to be released from prison next week. Mohamed Noor received a new sentence in October of nearly five years in prison after the Minnesota Supreme Court overturned a third-degree murder conviction against him for killing Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual U.S.-Australian citizen. The decision vacated a prison term of 12 ½ years that Noor had been serving. Noor began serving his time at a Minnesota prison, but was transferred in 2019 to a facility in North Dakota for his own safety. State officials have yet to say where Noor will be released on Monday.