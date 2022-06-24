Banchero arrives in Orlando, a day after becoming No. 1 pick

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The secret about how Orlando was going to take Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft was incredibly well-kept. Even Banchero didn’t know until the final seconds. The secret is out now. Banchero arrived in Orlando on Friday, one day after his name got permanently etched on the list of No. 1 draft picks. The 6-foot-10 forward out of Duke will officially start workouts next week for Orlando’s July 7 opener at NBA Summer League.