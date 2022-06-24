Andreescu in Bad Homburg final after Halep withdraws

BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — Bianca Andreescu reached her first final in more than a year after Simona Halep withdrew ahead of their semifinal match at the Bad Homburg Open with a neck injury. It’s the first grass-court final for Andreescu. She will play Alizé Cornet or Caroline Garcia on Saturday. The 22-year-old Andreescu beat top-seeded Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. The Canadian’s last final was against Ash Barty in Miami in April 2021.