WIMBLEDON 2022: A look at past comebacks by Serena Williams

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Serena Williams plans to make her return to singles competition via a wild-card entry at Wimbledon. Play begins at the All England Club on Monday. Williams is a seven-time champion in singles at Wimbledon. That is part of her career collection of 23 Grand Slam titles. The 40-year-old American has not played an official singles match anywhere since injuring her right leg and needing to stop during the first set of her first-round match on Centre Court at Wimbledon a year ago. This is the fifth time Williams missed at least two consecutive Grand Slam tournaments since making her major debut in 1998.