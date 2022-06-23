Thunder take Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren with No. 2 overall pick

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder chose Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA draft. Holmgren, a versatile 7-footer from Minneapolis, was a second-team Associated Press All-American in his only season with Gonzaga. He averaged 14.1 points and 9.9 rebounds and ranked second nationally with 3.7 blocks per game. He shot 61% from 3-point range and 39% from 3-point range last season. His skill could help him be effective as he works to add to his slender 195-pound frame.