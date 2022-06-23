Probable monkeypox case detected in Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Monterey County Public Health Department have detected their first probable case of Monkey Pox, they announced Thursday.

They said the person is "under the care of a medical provider, in isolation, and in good condition. Monterey County Health Department is awaiting results of confirmatory test results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)."

"Monterey County Health Department is prepared for this case and is preparing for other cases, should more occur. We want to emphasize that this is not a disease that spreads easily through the air like COVID-19. However, we do want people who might have been exposed to watch for symptoms and to seek medical care if they develop symptoms," said Monterey County Health Officer Dr. Edward Moreno. "While most cases resolve on their own, monkeypox can be serious in rare cases, and we want to prevent further spread in the community."

The CDC says the risk to the general public is believed to be low. The CDC is still investigating what is causing the spread of monkeypox in the United States.

People who may have been exposed or have symptoms should contact their health care providers immediately.

The symptoms include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash can look like pimples or blisters on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus. The rash goes through different stages before healing completely. This process can take several weeks.



Sometimes, people get a rash first, followed by other symptoms. Others only experience a rash, according to the CDC.

To protect yourself from monkeypox Monterey Public Health asks you to:

Consider wearing a well-fitted mask and covering exposed skin in dense, indoor crowds.

Don't share bedding, clothing, and food or drink with others who exhibit symptoms of monkeypox.

Talk with close physical contacts about their general health, including recent rashes and sores.

Stay aware if traveling to countries where there are outbreaks.

For more information, click here.