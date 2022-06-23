Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 4:41 PM

N. Korea approves new front-line army duties amid tensions

KION

By KIM TONG-HYUNG
Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un doubled-down on his nuclear arms buildup in face of “hostile forces” as he wrapped up a key military meeting in capital Pyongyang where officials approved unspecified new operational duties for front-line army units. State media said members of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Military Commission decided to supplement an “important military action plan” to the operational duties of front-line army units and take further steps to strengthen the country’s nuclear war deterrent during a three-day meeting that ended Thursday. North Korea hasn’t specified the new operational plans for front-line units, but analysts say the country could be planning to deploy battlefield nuclear weapons targeting rival South Korea along the tense border.

