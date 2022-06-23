Hours-long standoff ends in Gilroy with arrest of man claiming to have explosives

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Gilroy Police said that a man was arrested after they claimed to have explosives, a gun ,and a machete during a three-hour standoff near Monterey Road and Masten Avenue at 6:40 p.m.

Police responded to the 7700 block of Fennel Place because the suspect Carlos Gallegos, 43, was violating a restraining order. He also had an active warrant for a prior restraining order violation, said police.

When officers arrived, Gallegos drove off, and a pursuit began. Gallegos lost control of his car in a field at Monterey Road and Masten Avenue, which disabled his vehcile, said police.

He refused to get out of the car, barricaded himself inside his vehicle and claimed to be armed with explosives, a gun, and a machete.

De-escalation tactics were used, and Gallegos was eventually taken in by the SWAT team. No explosives or a gun were found, but a machete was, said police.

Gallegos was booked into Santa Clara County Jail for felony reckless evading and resisting arrest/obstructing an officer. The DA's office will determine if additional charges are needed.