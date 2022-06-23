Are you struggling to pay for electricity and air conditioning? Share your story

By Tami Luhby, CNN

This summer is turning out to be a real scorcher.

The heat, combined with higher prices for electricity, has made it tough for some Americans to keep the lights and air conditioning on.

If you are in this situation, tell us how you’ve been coping and what it’s meant for you and your family. You could be included in an upcoming CNN story.

