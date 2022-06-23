American swimmers claim redemption at worlds: 3 more golds

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Lilly King, Ryan Murphy and the men’s 4×200 freestyle team have claimed three more gold medals for the United States at the world swimming championships. King atoned for missing out on the podium in the 100 breaststroke by winning the 200 breaststroke final for the first time. Murphy got the Americans’ second gold of the evening in the men’s 200 backstroke for his first gold medal from an individual event at a worlds. Drew Kibler, Carson Foster, Trenton Julian and Kieran Smith then won the relay final to make up for the American team’s failure to finish among the medals at the same event at the Olympics last year. Australian swimmers have claimed the other two golds on offer.