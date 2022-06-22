One man identified in Old Chittenden crash that left two dead

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE JUNE 23, 2022, at 5:01 p.m.-- CHP Santa Cruz has given new details on a fatal crash that left two men dead on Highway 129 west of Old Chittenden Road Wednesday.

At around 3:45 p.m. Alex Mascarenoluque, 32, of Los Banos, was driving a 2008 Honda with three passengers eastbound on Highway 129. A Visalia man was driving a 2016 GMC with four passengers that was towing a Genesis fifth-wheel toy-hauler westbound on Highway 129, said CHP.

For an unknown reason, both cars were involved in a head-on crash that left Mascarenoluque and an unknown male passenger in the Honda dead. CHP said Mascarenoluque was the only one not wearing a seatbelt in the Honda.

"Mascarenoluque sustained major injuries and was transported by ambulance to Natividad Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel," said CHP in an official statement. The other two occupants in the Honda were taken to Natividad Medical Center with major injuries.

All occupants in the GMC were transported to Valley Medical Center for minor injuries. The occupants included a 37-year-old male driver, a 14-year-old boy, a 12-year-old boy, a 10-year-old girl, and a 37-year-old woman, all from Visalia, California.

No arrests have been made, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, said CHP. This crash is still under investigation

UPDATE JUNE 23, 2022, at 10:05 a.m.--CHP Santa Cruz said that a second person has died about a crash along Old Chittenden Road and Highway 129.

A head-on crash between a Honda Ridge and GMC Sierra towing a trailer. It is unclear how many people were inside each vehicle or who was responsible yet, according to CHP.

Both people who were killed were in the Honda Ridge. The driver and the passenger were both males, and further identification is awaiting notification to next of kin.

ORIGINAL STORY

A man has died after a crash mid-Wednesday afternoon along Highway 129 and Old Chittenden Road.

Cal Fire BEU said that three people are in critical condition and four patients have moderate injuries. Three medical helicopters and six ambulances have been requested.

So far the man killed in the crash has not been identified.

The CHP is still out investigating the crash and is diverting traffic from the area at this time onto Rogge Lane.

This is a developing story