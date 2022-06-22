Man arrested with fentanyl pills in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A man was arrested Tuesday evening with multiple fentanyl pills said Greenfield Police.
Last week the South Monterey County Taskforce was made aware of a 20-year-old using social media to sell fentanyl M30 pills. A warrant was issued and fentanyl pills were found in the suspect's bedroom and on his person, said police.
The suspect said they had been struggling with addiction, understood the dangers of fentanyl and asked for substance abuse intervention.
Fentanyl is an illegal drug that is over 50 times stronger then morphine, and often times mixed (“laced”) with other drugs such as marijuana, cocaine, meth, and heroin. Our community has been fortunate to not have lost any lives to this drug, but Soledad and other cities in our county have lost teenagers and young adults to overdoses.
Our officers will continue to take a proactive and “zero tolerance” approach when it comes to gangs and drugs that affect our community and the safety or our youth.
There are many alcohol and substance abuse interventions available to us in our county.
For more information, visit Monterey County’s Alcohol and Substance Use Support and Treatment website at:https://www.co.monterey.ca.us/.../alcohol-drug-services-copyGreenfield Police Department
