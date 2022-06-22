Man arrested with fentanyl pills in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A man was arrested Tuesday evening with multiple fentanyl pills said Greenfield Police.

Last week the South Monterey County Taskforce was made aware of a 20-year-old using social media to sell fentanyl M30 pills. A warrant was issued and fentanyl pills were found in the suspect's bedroom and on his person, said police.

The suspect said they had been struggling with addiction, understood the dangers of fentanyl and asked for substance abuse intervention.