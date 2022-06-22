Lightning 3-peat in trouble after Game 4 loss to Colorado

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper took one question during his postgame media session. Without getting into specifics about whether Colorado had too many men on the ice, he suggested the Avalanche’s overtime goal shouldn’t have counted. Said Cooper on Wednesday night after a 3-2 loss in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final : “This one is going to sting much more than others. It’s hard for me. It’s going to be hard for me to speak. I’m going to have to speak. I’ll speak with you tomorrow. You’re going to see what I mean when you see the winning goal.”