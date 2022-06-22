Jim Furyk completing daunting double at US Senior Open

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Jim Furyk is set to complete the second leg of a daunting USGA double. Following an appearance at last week’s U.S. Open, he’ll defend his title at the U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley Country Club beginning Thursday. The 52-year-old Furyk if one of eight players to win both the U.S. Open and the Senior Open. He’s part of the 156-golfer field looking to solve the 7,000-plus yard, par-71 Saucon Valley Old Course, which is the first venue to host three Opens for the over-50 set. Larry Laoretti in 1992 and Hale Irwin in 2000 are the previous winners at the venerable layout, marking the 90th USGA event in Pennsylvania.