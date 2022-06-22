Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:31 AM

Jim Furyk completing daunting double at US Senior Open

KION 2020

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Jim Furyk is set to complete the second leg of a daunting USGA double. Following an appearance at last week’s U.S. Open, he’ll defend his title at the U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley Country Club beginning Thursday. The 52-year-old Furyk if one of eight players to win both the U.S. Open and the Senior Open. He’s part of the 156-golfer field looking to solve the 7,000-plus yard, par-71 Saucon Valley Old Course, which is the first venue to host three Opens for the over-50 set. Larry Laoretti in 1992 and Hale Irwin in 2000 are the previous winners at the venerable layout, marking the 90th USGA event in Pennsylvania.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content