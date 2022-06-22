Big Liu among first 10 recruits for Bay Area Dragons in EASL

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — China’s Liu Chuanxing has signed on as a foundation player with the Bay Area Dragons in the East Asia Super League after leaving his mark in Australia. The 2.25-meter (7-foot-5) center was known as Big Liu when he played for the Brisbane Bullets last season in Australia’s National Basketball League. The 22-year-old Liu made history in the NBL for being the tallest player ever in the league. He’s among the first 10 players signed for the new Dragons franchise that will represent Greater China in the EASL but will be based in Manila in Season 1. Dragons head coach Brian Goorjian says “We’re building this team to be competitive right off the bat.” The eight-team, pan-regional league launches in October.