Vaccine clinic to be hosted in Salinas for ages 5 and up

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Santa Rita Elementary School is hosting a vaccination clinic Thursday for ages five and older with the Pfizer vaccine.

The event will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at 2014 Santa Rita Street in Salinas. First doses and boosters will be available.

Minors will need a parent/guardian present or have an adult present with a signed letter from a parent/guardian.

Wilk-ins are welcomed, but you can sign up for an appointment here.