Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 12:12 AM

S. Korea launches homegrown space rocket in 2nd such attempt

KION

By HYUNG-JIN KIM
Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has launched its first domestically built space rocket in the second attempt after an earlier liftoff failed to place the payload into orbit. A successful launch would boost South Korea’s growing space ambitions but also prove it has the capability to build a space-based surveillance system and bigger missiles amid animosities with rival North Korea. The three-stage Nuri rocket carrying what officials call a functioning “performance verification” satellite blasted from South Korea’s only space launch center Tuesday afternoon. Officials are to announce whether the launch was successful later Tuesday.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content