Monterey Bay F.C. to host Pride Night at Saturday game

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Monterey Bay F.C. says their Saturday game against the Sacramento Republic F.C. will be their Pride Night celebration.

“Events like MBFC’s Pride Night are incredibly important to our community,” said Eric Mora, President of Salinas Valley Pride. “We appreciate that our friends at Monterey Bay F.C. share our values of inclusion and that the team is committed to creating an environment where fans can come together and enjoy a game, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender expression.”

Monterey Bay F.C. players will wear Pride warm-up tops. The tops will be signed after the match and auctioned off, and proceeds going to local LGBTQ+ organizations. Special edition Union Pride merchandise will be available in the team shop.

In addition, the first 1,000 fans who enter the stadium will receive a commemorative Union Pride bracelet

“We are so thankful for MBFC’s Pride Night and them using this time to stand as an ally for our community as we continue the fight for justice because LGBTQ+ rights go beyond marriage equality,” said Tyller Williamson, Co-Chair of Monterey Peninsula Pride. “Monterey Peninsula Pride is excited to watch Monterey Bay F.C. kicking and running and looking stunning!”.